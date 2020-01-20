Man leaves police in the dark after being shot

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured and several questions unanswered.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive NW where a man was located with a gunshot wound to the leg.
When police questioned the victim for details of the incident, he refused to cooperate. He was then transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The suspected shooter had already fled the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
