DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- A DeKalb County man found out just how easy it is to get caught red-handed with stolen goods after leaving the perfect trail for police.
Joshua Spain allegedly broke into a home on Pineview Drive on Wednesday, according to county police. Police were only able to find the 34-year-old by the trail of stolen goods, a shoe found in the backyard and its match found in a nearby parking lot.
Spain was arrested immediately and charged with burglary.
All of the stolen items were returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.