HUNTSVILLE, AL (CBS46) An Alabama man is honoring the memory of George Floyd by walking from his home state to Minneapolis, and he's documenting it with updates on Facebook Live.
Terry Willis began his 1,000 mile walk from Hunstville, Alabama on Tuesday and he's headed to the site where Floyd was killed in Minneapolis. Willis told Huntsville CBS affiliate Local 21 News that he's hoping for change.
"I think a lot of people are just fed up. Because they are like all right, enough is enough. You just murdered this man in front of the world, on camera, that can't happen, we can't let that go. And that's why I am marching 1,000 miles for change, justice and equality,” Willis told Local 21 News.
He's hoping others will join him along the way.
