GWINNETT COUNTY (CBS46) -- A man and his three dogs are without a home after it went up in flames on Sunday morning.
Gwinnett County Fire Officials say the man was smoking a cigarette in his bedroom when he put it down to go the kitchen. Shortly after the unattended cigarette started the fire, causing the home to become engulfed in flames and the part of the roof to collapse.
The home was located in the 1800 block of Bennett Road SW in Grayson.
The man and his three dogs were able to exit the home without injury.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.