MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Murray County investigators say seven people died, 23 people were injured and another two are missing after storms swept through a mobile home park in Chatsworth.
Family members identified one of the victims as 59-year-old Rebecca Beck. Her husband, Loyd Beck says she was inside her home when it was lifted off of its foundation and thrown towards the backyard. Her roommate also died.
Beck says he was not at the home when the tragic incident happened, but neighbors filled him in.
"It sucked her out,” said Beck.
Beck has a hard time speaking about his unforeseen heartbreak as the grief starts to set in.
“It’s bad, it hurts," said Beck. "I don’t know what I’m going to do”
Beck says his wife has three kids and nine grandkids. Family say she was was a Pam Tillis fan and loved to sew blankets.
“She was a very good woman, a good mother, the best granny in the world,” said Beck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.