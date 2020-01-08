LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett police are searching for a man who prepared food and napped during a burglary at a fast food restaurant on Christmas morning.
According to police, the man entered through the drive-thru window at Taco Bell on Sugarloaf Parkway around midnight.
He can be seen on surveillance video using the the fryers to make a meal. He eats, then goes on to take a nap on the restaurant floor.
About three hours later, the suspect steals a laptop and tablet.
Police said the suspect is a black man, wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt and black sneakers.
Anyone with information should call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.