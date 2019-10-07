JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) A man is recovering after he was mauled while trying to protect his daughter from two large dogs on Sunday.
The incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. at a home on the 8100 block of Flamingo Drive.
According to police, the man was in his driveway with his 3 year-old daughter when the two dogs began charging towards the child. The man was able to step in between to protect her. A neighbor was able to grab the child and take her to safety.
The girl's father suffered several bites to his lower extremities. He was taken to an area hospital where he received treatment.
No identities have been released.
Clayton County Animal Control officers took the dogs into custody. The owner of the dogs received several citations.
