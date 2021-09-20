ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Clayton County Police Department is lookin for 20-year-old Willie Fowler.
Fowler was last seen shortly before 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at a home in the 3500 block of Bell Drive in Rex, which is southeast of Atlanta. At that time, he was taking a rideshare to see some friends.
Fowler is 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and white Nike tracksuit and blue and white Jordan sneakers.
Anyone with any information about his whereabouts are asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
