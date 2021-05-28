DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Duluth Police have released 911 recordings and both dash and body camera footage of an incident Wednesday night in which a young black man was mistakenly detained.
The release of this information was part of the department's effort to be as transparent as possible following the May 27 incident.
Around 10:59 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an alleged vehicle break-in. The caller identified the vehicle as a white truck, with the suspects leaving in a black Volkswagen.
Officers arrived, finding the suspect vehicle as described, at which point the driver was detained without incident. When police located the allegedly broken-into vehicle, the owner said that the caller was mistaken and that the suspect was a friend of theirs.
Police then released the man once they understood that the caller had mistakenly believed him to have been involved in a crime.
As can be seen and heard in the video footage, the responding officers explained the situation regarding the detainment and apologized to the Volkswagen driver multiple times.
The driver was noted as being very cooperative throughout the investigation, following all directions until the situation and misunderstanding was resolved. He understood that someone believed a crime may have been occuring, and accepted the officers' apologies.
The Duluth Police Department asked that members of the community continue to report suspicious activities, and that partnership with citizens was highly valued.
The video of the incident can be seen here.
