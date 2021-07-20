SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a Smyrna apartment on Saturday.
Police responded to a call of a person stabbed around 11:50 p.m. at 2001 Old Concord Rd. That’s where they found 28-year-old Oscar Hernandez inside of an apartment with multiple injuries.
Police say attempts to revive Hernandez were unsuccessful and he died at the scene.
Anyone with information should call Cobb County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives at 770-499-4111 or visit cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.
