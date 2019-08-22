JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- A two-day manhunt came to an end Saturday morning when a man on Clayton County's 'Most Wanted List' turned himself in to police.
Kenneth Hines was wanted for allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the early morning hours of Aug. 22 -- which ultimately made him the most wanted man in Clayton County.
Police say Hines was at a residence he shared with his girlfriend when he shot her around 3:30 a.m. The victim's adult daughter was home at the time of the incident. She told police Hines fired a single shot at her mother, then pointed the gun at her.
Hines then quickly fled the home, which is located in the 600 block of Lakeview Way, in his green 2001 Chevrolet Silverado truck with Georgia tag CLE9429.
He is described as a black male with brown eyes, stands 5'9" and weighs 210 pounds. He also has a tattoo that reads, "Play for keeps," on his right forearm. He is considered armed and dangerous.
His warrants are for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Hines' girlfriend remains in critical condition at an area hospital.
