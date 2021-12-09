ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man convicted of armed robbery and on probation is responsible for firing shots at two joggers on Nov. 30 on the Freedom Parkway Path, according to police.
Police say they received several 911 calls that someone was firing shots into a wooded area along the path in the 800 block of East Avenue.
The man is 25-year-old Mytavious Sigmon, according to Atlanta Police.
Court documents show that Sigmon was released from jail just 8 months ago.
The joggers told police they ran away and took cover in some bushes.
The joggers said they eventually even asked a nearby resident if they could hide in their kitchen until the gunman left the area.
When police made it to scene, Sigmon told them that he was leaving a nearby pizza restaurant. He reportedly told police that he owned a gun but did not have it with him. However, police found the gun in grass near the scene.
Sigmon was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.
