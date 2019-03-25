ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- It’s disturbing video of a man who pulled up to a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, walked towards the building started firing shots.
According to police, bullets started flying Sunday, March 17, at a Mechanicsville apartment complex on Fulton Street.
The man, who was seen driving a black Jeep, sprayed the area, and bullets went through cars, several windows and glass doors.
Police said he came back to the apartment complex the very next morning and did the same thing.
Luckily, no one was injured.
Keyonna Thomas' family lives at the complex and she can’t believe someone would do this.
“That just shows he doesn’t care about anybody why would you come back and shoot again that is crazy,” she said.
Now, people who live at the complex are on edge especially since the shootings happened in broad daylight
“it’s just scary because it could have been kids, there’s kids that stay in the building there’s families and somebody could have seriously got hurt, it’s scary,” said Thomas.
Anyone with information on the suspect in the video to call Crime Stoppers. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.
