ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A metro-Atlanta teacher who made national headlines last year after he was panhandling on the side of the highway for a kidney donor has finally found a match.
It took Sam Worley nearly a year to find a match but his story could end up helping other patients who find themselves ever-growing donor list.
In Georgia, patients we're told typically wait 7-8 years for a kidney transplant. That wait can be even longer for "o" blood types.
Worley felt like he wouldn't survive the wait so he went public with his story and shortly after he was told he could be on multiple lists to find a match.
Earlier this week, he got the call he'd waited a year for.
“I feel actually really good,” Worley told CBS46’s Adam Harding. “I've been sore but I feel good. I feel different, like my legs don't hurt. My legs hurt a lot of the time when I was on dialysis.”
We first introduced you to Sam last summer as he walked up and down an Atlanta highway panhandling. He wasn't looking for money, he was looking for a donor.
After his story first aired, his Atlanta hospital was contacted repeatedly. His story quickly went viral.
He was tired of waiting and realized he could join another list with different hospitals. Tuesday night, he got a call.
A deceased organ donor in South Carolina was a match.
Sam will likely stay in the hospital for about three weeks. But so far, his surgery seems to be a success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.