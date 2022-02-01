MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) — A judge has sentenced a Stockbridge man to two life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole after he pled guilty to killing two women and having sex with one victim’s dead body.
Officials say 42-year-old Dennis Lane entered a guilty plea on Feb. 1 in Henry County Superior Court to two counts each of malice murder, felony murder and concealing the death of another, and one count each of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, necrophilia and tampering with evidence.
Family and friends of the two victims testified, telling the judge about their loved ones and asking for maximum sentences.
According to a news release from Henry County Assistant District Attorney Megan L. Matteucci, Lane shot and killed his co-worker, 23-year-old Mirsha Victor, inside his Stockbridge townhome on July 8, 2021. He then had sex with her dead body before disposing of her body.
Lane also killed 19-year-old Conteshia McCoy between Feb. 12, 2021 and April 3, 2021, and concealed her death.
Officials say charges remain pending against Lane’s two co-defendants Cleounsee Fisher, 41, and Ronisha Preckwinkle, 40. Both are charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence in relation to Victor’s death.
