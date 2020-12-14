An employee with an Atlanta business pleaded guilty to wire fraud for allegedly submitting a fake COVID-19 diagnosis letter that caused the company to temporarily close its facilities, and he was just getting started.
According to U.S. Attorney Byung Pak's office, Santwon Antonio Davis, 35, submitted the letter in May claiming to have contracted COVID-19. The company, which wasn't named, shut down for cleaning and paid employees during the shutdown. The U.S. Attorney's office said the company lost more than $100,000 and multiple coworkers were unnecessarily quarantined. This led to the guilty plea on a charge of wire fraud.
During the investigation, investigators discovered a previous incident where Davis submitted fraudulent documentation to get benefits from his employer. Specifically, Davis submitted false documentation to support a paid bereavement claim for the death of his child. The child never existed.
The U.S. Attorney's office said then while Davis was on pretrial release for the COVID-19 charge, he submitted a mortgage application with "numerous fraudulent, including a falsified earnings and employment history." The mortgage company figured out the application was fake after seeing news stories related to his COVID-19 charge. He pleaded guilty to a charge of bank fraud related to a scheme to defraud a mortgage company.
Sentencing hasn't been scheduled for Davis.
