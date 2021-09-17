ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man charged with raping a 76-year-old Georgia woman has pled guilty.
29-year-old Travale Farris pled guilty to one count each of rape, aggravated sexual battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, burglary, exploitation and intimidation of an elder person, and three counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Farris was sentenced to 25 years in prison and will spend the rest of his life on probation. He must also register as a sex offender, have no contact with any of the victims, and stay away from the Heritage at McDonough Senior Living Center.
Farris assaulted the elderly woman in her apartment on Feb. 5. He also attempted to enter three other apartments in the complex.
He was arrested in March after a DNA match.
