CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cherokee County's District Attorney announced that Jesse Lamar Simmons pled guilty to malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act, and tampering with evidence on Wednesday.
The 43-year-old is facing charges related to a shooting that occurred on January 5, 2019, in Waleska.
After shooting his girlfriend Tammy Gilbert, 55, Simmons called 911 to report a suicide attempt in their basement apartment.
When officers arrived, Cherokee Sheriff’s Office deputies found Gilbert critically injured with one gunshot wound to her chest and a gunshot graze to her upper arm.
When law enforcement arrived, Gilbert was still alive; however, Simmons had not attempted to treat her wounds.
EMS engaged in lifesaving efforts that continued during the transport to the hospital, but Gilbert died shortly after they arrived at the hospital.
Simmons initially told investigators that Gilbert was depressed, had a history of suicide attempts, and had shot herself after the couple argued. He then changed his story, claiming the gun accidentally misfired. Eventually, he admitted to shooting her, adding that she had yelled at him to “get out.”
During the investigation, deputies discovered a suspected methamphetamine pipe and Simmons later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Gilbert’s family members told investigators that she had been in an abusive relationship with Simmons and feared leaving him would have fatal consequences. The day of the murder, Gilbert told her brother that she was going to leave Simmons and planned to move in with her sister.
“January 5, 2019 started out as one of the happiest days of Tammy’s life. That day, she celebrated her daughter’s wedding and made plans to finally leave an abusive relationship and break the cycle of violence,” said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rachel Ashe, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the State. “Unfortunately, her happy day ended with unimaginable tragedy when this much loved woman was shot by Simmons, who then went on to lie about his involvement and hide evidence.”
After Simmons entered his negotiated guilty plea, members of the victim’s family provided victim impact statements that describe the family’s “broken heart” and the pain, loss, and anger they continue feel.
Judge Anthony Baker then sentenced Simmons - as negotiated - to life in prison.
“It was heartbreaking to hear this family describe a life without their mother, sister, grandmother during the plea hearing,” said District Attorney Shannon Wallace. “While his guilty plea will not bring back their loved one, our hope is that this sentence will bring some closure.”
If you or someone you know is impacted by domestic violence, contact your nearest Domestic Violence Center or 24/7 crisis hotline.
