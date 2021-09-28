BUCKHEAD, Ga. (CBS46) — A man posing as a flower delivery man to allegedly target women in their homes is still on the loose.
CBS46 spoke to a woman who said the man attacked her with a taser in her home.
“I’m terrified right now just because I am a single mom. I don’t live with a man and now I’m calling my older cousin like hey you want to live with me, I’m scared for my life,” Sabrina said.
Surveillance cameras outside her house in Buckhead caught a man in a white shirt getting out of a white van with a bouquet of roses on Aug. 11.
“I’m not a stupid female, I don’t just let anyone into my home, that seemed like a real flower delivery guy. He at least paid like $300 for those flowers.”
Sabrina said when she answered her door the man asked if he could come in to set the flowers down.
“He sat them down, when he turned around he pointed something at me and it looked just like a gun. I was getting tased for probably 10 seconds.”
She said she managed to remove the taser from her stomach, run upstairs to get her gun and two sons ages five and 10.
She called 911 but the man had already taken off.
“I never stepped foot back in that house when I left.”
She started looking back into her surveillance cameras after the attack.
She noticed different cars pulling up to her house at different hours to see if she was home.
Her camera also caught a man in a mask dressed as an exterminator at her doorstep just days before the attack.
“He was scoping. He was sizing up the cameras,” Private Investigator Sgt. J Gram said.
Sabrina hired Sgt. J Gram who said he checked every flower shop in the area but couldn’t tie the bouquet in question back to one location.
However, he said he did discover that the man was not looking for wasps but rather looking for where her cameras were outside her front door.
“I just hope someone has some information and can find him,” Sabrina said.
Sabrina said the man was not wearing any gloves and she believes his fingerprints are likely still on the vase of flowers.
CBS46 asked the Atlanta Police Department if they ever took any fingerprints from the flowers and they did not get back to us.
Sabrina hopes that detectives catch the man before he attempts to hurt anyone else.
