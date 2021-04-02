Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill put out an alert about a scam targeting jail inmate's family members.
According to Sheriff Hill, an unknown male, pretending to be an employee of a bonding company, calls jail inmates’ family member and offers them assistance on bonding the inmate out of jail.
Next, according to Sheriff Victor Hill’s office, “The unknown caller then sends court-like paperwork with bond amounts and requests payment for the inmate’s bond via Cash App or a Green Dot Card.”
After payment is made, the unknown caller disappears, Hill said.
There is no word on how many people were victimized in the scheme.
Sheriff Hill said his Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the scam.
