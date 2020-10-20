ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department’s robbery unit is asking for the community’s help in identifying a robbery and kidnapping suspect believed to be involved in two separate incidents.
One of the victims told CBS46’s Melissa Stern the suspect is probably preying on older women in case there’s a struggle.
She said as she was getting back into her car, he got in at the same time, on the passenger side.
When she tried to get out, he grabbed her arm so hard it left a bruise.
“I didn’t know if I was going to live, I mean, he told me he was going to shoot me about five times,” said Robin Cauthen.
On Friday September 25th around 1:15 in the afternoon, 65- year-old Robin Cauthen was leaving her monthly hair appointment at her usual salon. That’s when a man got in her car and demanded she take him to an ATM.
“He said, drive, or I’ll blow your f*ing head off,” Cauthen added.
That got her attention, so she drove.
“I said where are we going?” Cauthen said.
She said she asked him his name and his age – he told her it was Robert, and he’s 24.
“You can’t panic. He said he was going to kill me, so I knew I had to stay calm,” said Cauthen, “I played every card I had, from sympathy, I told him about how I’ve gone through breast cancer.”
They drove to a Wells Fargo because he wanted $600.
“He said he was desperate, couldn’t feed his six-year-old son,” added Cauthen.
Afterward, he told her to take him somewhere near his car, he got out at a BP gas station near Georgia Tech.
“He’s about to get out and he says you will be followed, you need to go straight home,” Cauthen said.
She drove home and called 911.
“I don’t know how I did, because I was shaking,” said Cauthen, “I couldn’t really get in my car for a week, because every time I got in, he was getting in, and it just played over and over in my head.”
But Cauthen said he’s not going to define how she lives her life. She’s hoping someone recognizes him from the video.
“He terrorized me,” added Cauthen, “I don’t want anyone going through what I went through.”
Police say nearly the same exact thing happened to another local woman while pumping gas two days later.
They believe it’s the same guy.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
