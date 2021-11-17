ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Two Atlanta police officers are being praised for pulling a man from a burning car.
The rescue was caught on one of the officer's body worn cameras.
It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday at North Avenue and Oliver Street in Northwest Atlanta. Officers Willie Adams and Marcus Todd arrived shortly after the crash.
The car crashed through a fence, then crashed through an empty house before crashing right through Raymond Bates' house while Bates was sleeping feet away. The car then drove across grass before hitting a tree and catching on fire.
The officers worked to pull the driver, Jalyn Turner, 26, out of the car. Turner was passed out behind the wheel as the flames got larger. The driver's side door handle was missing so the officers broke the window and pulled him out through the window as the fire department arrived.
Days after the crash, Turner was shocked to see the severity of his crash through police body cam video.
“I don’t even know – I’m going crazy right now. Just happy to be alive,” said Turner.
Turner said he remembered driving through Northwest Atlanta to a friend’s house late Saturday night, before waking up in an ambulance.
“Even though they told me I was in a burning car, it didn’t really hit me until I saw that video,” he explained.
Turner hopes to meet the officers who saved his life to thank them in person.
His injuries are minor – just a few stitches to his head, a sore shoulder, and a burn to his abdomen - but the way he sees things is forever changed.
“I’m really really really lucky,” he said. “Don’t take life for granted. I work a lot - I’m not going to be working like this no more. I’m going to take my time off live life because you never know.”
Turner wasn't the only person with a close call Saturday night.
"When I tried to open my bedroom door I couldn’t," said Bates, who was not injured when the car crashed into his house. "I couldn’t get out, had to climb out the window but I was still at peace.”
"To see that I came out of it no scrapes, no scars, the wall could have fell on me and I could not be here today," he said, very thankful as he relies on his faith.
He plans to rebuild the house where he has lived for 17 years.
He commends the officers who didn't think twice before running toward fire.
"I was scared for them too, I was scared it was going to blow and the policeman and the firefighters, let me tell you something, they need a hero cookie," said Bates. "From what I’ve seen you saved that person's life, kudos, if I can buy you lunch dinner or whatever you know where I stay.”
Michael Hinson is also feeling grateful. He heard the crash from inside his home and ran out and tried to help and called 911. If the car hadn't hit the tree, it was heading right for his house.
"I couldn’t tell if he was hurt or burning and the cops came and got him out like that. As soon as they showed up that was it, we were legitimately worried that the man was going to burn alive in that car in that minute," he said.
"It was amazing to see them actually at first because oddly enough I wanted to be a policeman at one point but I couldn’t handle the pressure of possibly seeing people die," said Hinson. "It was good seeing that."
According to a police report, Turner was taken to Grady hospital. The report states he does not remember the accident and was not cited because he may have had a medical emergency.
