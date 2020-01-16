GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Sunday morning David Brown was out for a walk near a Griffin school when he saw something rolling in the leaves.
He quickly realized it was a raccoon and knew something was wrong.
“It was walking around in circles, it was holding its head kind of crazy,” said Brown.
Brown said that’s when the raccoon tried to bite him.
“He was charging at me and making his crazy noises,” said Brown. “If you remember the Tasmanian devil bugs bunny, sounded just like it.”
Believing it was rabid, Brown did the only thing he could think of.
“I was just walking like this … and I kicked it like a football,” said Brown.
Brown worries there could be other diseased raccoons in the area.
“These animals are out. They could have rabies and hurt a kid,” said Brown.
Griffin Police told CBS46 they recently disposed of a raccoon acting strange and found four dead in the last two weeks.
However, they said not all animals are tested for rabies, usually only when they’ve bitten someone.
If you see a strange raccoon get to safety and call 911.
