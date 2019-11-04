MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Rutledge, Georgia resident transformed his front yard into a military museum of sorts.
“This is like World War II, he’s got the wool uniform on and then the leggings on his boots and stuff” said James Royster.
Nearly 30 handmade life-size mannequins now sit in front of Royster’s home honoring all branches of military, as well as fallen police officers and firefighters.
“This one is from Vietnam. They wore the desert camo” added Royster as he gave CBS46 a tour of the display.
The figures are all dressed in the authentic military uniforms representing ever major conflict since World War II. Royster says his goal is to show those who answered the call of duty that they are appreciated.
“I’m a legion rider and my great-great granddaddy was in World War I and I always loved the military and police. They are what keeps us free!"
And while Royster showcases our freedom he’s also honoring those who lost their lives protecting the freedom of others.
“It’s for everybody to come and see. It’s joy just for me even though I put it out, it’s for everybody to come and see,” added Royster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.