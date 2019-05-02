GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Police are searching for a suspect involved in credit card fraud in Duluth.
The suspect stole credit cards and cash from a victim’s vehicle in February.
Video evidence provided by Quicktrip shows the suspect using stolen credit cards for his purchases. He appeared in several QuickTrips in Norcross, Tucker and Doraville.
According to officials, he made several charges totaling over $450.00.
He was described as a white Hispanic male in his 40’s to 50’s. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, red t-shirt, black pants with white strips and black tennis shoes.
He was also seen driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.