FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) A 53-year-old Atlanta man will spend the remainder of his natural life behind bars after being convicted of raping a woman in 2016.
On May 14th, Antonio Thomas climbed into the bed of a woman, who was dating his friend, around 8 a.m. and sodomized and raped her as she slept.
The victim says her boyfriend had been laying with her but left to go to the store. She fell back asleep only to awaken to Thomas raping her.
The victim, who was 23 at the time, chased Thomas out of her apartment and down the street. Her boyfriend noticed the commotion and joined in but was unable to catch his former friend.
The victim's boyfriend told officers he had been friends with Thomas since second grade, and that he had allowed Thomas to temporarily stay with him and his girlfriend.
Three months after the incident, Thomas was arrested and charged with rape and aggravated sodomy. He had 26 previous felony arrests, nine felony convictions and had been convicted of statutory rape in 1996.
