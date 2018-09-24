A Paulding County man has received a life sentence after pleading guilty to molesting multiple children.
On Sept. 8 Daniel Allen Martin entered a guilty plea for two counts of aggravated child molestation and one count of possession of child pornography.
Deputies interviewed two victims which lead to an arrest warrant for the 31-year-old. As a result of the investigation, electronic recordings of the two know victims, as well as two others, being molested was discovered.
It was later determined one of the victims is a resident of Douglas County. Martin will face charges for those incidents at a later date.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
