PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A man convicted in a double murder in 2002 has received two life sentences.
Andrew Shaddix, 45, was sentenced on September 27 to the maximum punishment possible for the 2002 murders of Jeffrey Jackson and Shad English.
On September 15, 2002, Atlanta Police and Fire departments responded to a vehicle fire on I-20 in west Atlanta. After the fire was extinguished, officers later found two badly burned bodies in the trunk of the vehicle.
An autopsy revealed English and Jackson had been fatally shot. Investigators say the fatal shootings were drug-related.
Police were unable to determine who committed the murders and the case eventually went cold.
The case was revisited in early 2018 and after a lengthy investigation, Shadrix confessed to the murders.
Shadrix was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences which means that the second life sentence will not start until after the first.
