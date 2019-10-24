KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes sentenced Danzell Mitchell, 28, on October 23 to twenty- five years in prison for the 2018 attack of a child at a Kennesaw mall.

Mitchell confessed to approaching a 12-year-old girl in the women’s restroom at Town Center Mall on May 8 and wielded a knife at her to restrict her movement. The child, screamed, escaped and ran to her father while other shoppers in the food court restrained Mitchell until police arrived.

After accepting Mitchell’s guilty plea, Cobb County Superior Court Judge Ann Harris sentenced him to 50 years, with 25 years in custody and the rest on probation. He was charged with false imprisonment, aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children.

“What happened to this child is every parent’s worst nightmare; however, the victim’s bravery in the face of her attacker led to her escape and ultimately, her safety,” said Senior ADA Courtney Veal. “We are hopeful this resolution will provide the closure needed for family’s healing and send the message that preying on and harming children in our community will not be tolerated.”

+4 Police: Child attacked in women's restroom at Town Center Mall Cobb County Police are investigating after an 11-year-old was attacked while in a women's restroom at Town Center Mall.

Mitchell still faces charges in Fulton County for an allegedly attacking a woman at an Alpharetta park in 2017.