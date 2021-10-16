ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Saturday morning.
Around 1:30 a.m. officers responded to a person shot call on the 3000 block of Martin L King Jr Drive SW.
When they arrived on scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound.
The man told officers he not sure who shot him or why.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
