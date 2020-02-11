CHEROKEE Co., GA (CBS46)—The Cherokee County Sheriff’s office is trying to track down the man they say shot another man during an online app sales transaction.
According to a press release from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a person shot call at the Hidden Falls Mobile Home Park located near the 6300 block of Bells Ferry Road in Acworth.
When deputies arrived, they found a 24-year-old man lying in the doorway of a lot.
The victim was suffering a gunshot wound to his chest and arm.
He was rushed to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in stable condition, police wrote.
Detectives stated in the press release, the victim went to sell a pair of shoes to a man at the Waldan Pond Apartments on Bells Ferry Rd.
According to police, the man took the victim’s shoes and then shot him.
After the shooting, the victim was able to drive to his girlfriend’s mobile home and call police.
The suspect left the scene of the shooting in a gold Infiniti which was later found abandoned off of Wooten Lake Road in Cobb County.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office.
Residents selling items to strangers are encouraged to use the police lobby at the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office at 498 Chattin Drive in Canton.
