WHITE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A climber is recovering after falling off of the rock face of Yonah Mountain in White County.
According to the White County Emergency Medical Services Facebook page, the man fell between 75-100 feet. The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday.
After several hours, the man was removed from the bottom of the rock face and taken to an area hospital where he continues to recover.
His condition wasn't immediately known.
