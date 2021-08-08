ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was a first class flight risk for one woman on an Alaska Airline flight this weekend.
Falicia Cannon said a man seated next to her refused to put on his mask and was coughing throughout the flight.
Now, she wants her money back.
CBS46 News spoke to both the passenger and the airline.
Felicia Cannon said she paid the extra cash for a first class flight back to Atlanta to mitigate her chances of getting COVID-19,but she said the Alaska Airline crew allowed one passenger to put the whole cabin at risk.
“I thought Alaska Airlines because and everyone was saying they are enforcing this mask mandate so I thought I was ok,” Cannon said.
She said it was supposed to be a safer route home from Seattle to Atlanta but it wasn’t, “The young man in front of me he got on the airplane with his mask on, but when we got up in the air he took that mask off he sat in the middle tray and he never put it back on.”
Cannon said the Alaska Airline flight attendants tried to get the man to put on his mask but he refused.
“She asked him if he needed some oxygen he said no, she asked him if he needed medical assistance and he said no. He just wasn’t comfortable wearing his mask and he refused to put it on.”
According to Cannon another passenger even asked to move her seat when the man wouldn’t comply with the federal mask mandate in place for all passengers.
“He kept coughing and I was like oh my gosh and every time he would cough he would lean over and cough back coming at me.”
It’s clearly states on the Alaska Airline website all passengers and employees regardless of vaccination must wear a mask on board.
However, Cannon said the flight crew didn’t enforce the rule and allowed the man to fly without a mask for the entire four hour flight.
However, the airline said the man was handed a yellow card while seated, informing him of the no mask, no fly policy. They yellow card notice warned him to comply immediately or face penalties upon landing.
“You put everybody up here at risk because you wouldn’t enforce your own policy,” Cannon said.
Alaska airlines said the man along with 730 other travelers are now banned from flying with the airline until the FAA lifts the federal mandate.
Delta airlines said they also banned over 1,440+ travelers from flying with them after failing to comply with the mask mandate
“I hope I don’t get sick on the back end of this and I’ll be honest I’ve been vaccinated.”
Canon said compliance shouldn’t be a choice once you take your seat and she wants a full refund for the risk.
“It’s your choice not to get vaccinated, it’s not your choice to put yourself in the space of others unvaccinated and unmasked.”
