ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) It's been two day since the mother of Aurel Nelson has seen her son. Now, she and Atlanta Police are hoping the public may be able to assist with the search for the missing 23-year-old.
According to Aurel's mother, he was released from Atlanta Medical Center on Monday, but he has not been seen or heard from since. He is said to be on the Autism spectrum but has not been formally diagnosed.
At this time, there is not clothing description.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Atlanta Police Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.