ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An Atlanta man claims he was pistol-whipped shortly after leaving a Buckhead nightclub, resulting in him being hospitalized for days.
Erich Moran wishes he had never wondered from his friends while out for drinks last Thursday. The 25-year-old had been partying at Tongue and Groove, a nightclub near Piedmont and Lindbergh, when he decided to go to a nearby gas station to buy cigarettes. He said someone hit him across the face with a pistol along the way.
“I believe I was hit on this side of the face with that pistol,” he said pointing to the left side of his swollen face. “I was mugged. My phone, my wallet and keys were stolen, and I was left on the side of the road.”
Erich’s mom, Krista Moran, didn’t know where her son was for nearly 24 hours. His friends had called her concerned, after not hearing from him. Krista filed a missing person report with the Atlanta Police Department and posted on social media. A nurse at Grady Hospital, where Erich was being treated, saw the post and called her.
“I said, ‘can I hear his voice,’” she recalled with tears in her eyes. “I just want to hear his voice. She said, ‘Sure.’ She took it back there and he said, ‘Mom, I just don’t know what happened.’”
Erich was in the hospital for three days having suffered multiple fractures and bruises to his face. He said he doesn’t know why he was targeted, but he offered up the following advice:
“It’s not safe to be out by yourself,” he said. “When you’re going somewhere, always have a friend.”
Erich was able to trace his phone to a nearby apartment complex. He said a woman told him a couple of guys in the complex gave it to her. Anyone with information is asked to call APD.
In July 2020, Joshua Dowd was found bleeding from his head and barely breathing on train tracks in the Lindbergh area of Buckhead. Investigators believe the 28-year-old, who is Asian and openly gay, wandered off from his friends after a night out.
Dowd was discharged from the hospital last Thursday and is doing “very well” at home, according to his partner. Authorities have yet to identify his attacker.
Erich's family created a GoFundMe page to help with cover his medical expenses.
