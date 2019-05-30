PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Nineteen-year-old Joel Walker has been reported missed, according to Pickens County Sheriff's Office.
Joel was last seen during the early morning hours of Thursday on foot in the 1100 block of Pea Ridge Road.
He is described as 5'8", weighing around 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed he also currently has facial hair.
Anyone with information of his location is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 706-253-8900 or 911.
