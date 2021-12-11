ATLANTA (CBS46) — The East Point Police Department is looking for the person(s) responsible for shooting a man on Dec. 10.
Police officers were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. to the intersection of Winburn Drive and East Woodland Circle in reference to a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a male victim. He was transported to Atlanta Medical South for treatment and later died from his injuries.
It appears that the victim went outside and happened upon unknown males breaking into his car. They were seen leaving the seen in a dark, small, four-door sedan.
The police departments obtained photos of unknown males who were breaking into cars just prior to the shooting near the incident.
The police department is asking anyone with information to call East Point detectives at 404-761-2177.
