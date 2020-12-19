Decatur police are working to find the person who shot a man while the man was in his car at a red light.
The shooting happened Saturday at 1:18 a.m.
According to a Facebook post from Decatur police, the man told officers he was waiting for the red light to change at the intersection of East Lake Drive and Park Place.
Moments later, an unknown man walked up to the front of the victim’s vehicle and fired one shot through the driver’s side window, striking the victim.
The victim was able to flag down an officer at the 600 block East Lake Drive.
Police did not release the victim’s condition, and anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404 577-Tips (8477).
