ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) It was a close call for one metro Atlanta man who found himself trapped when an old tree fell on his car.
Atlanta Fire quickly rushed to the scene near Avon Ave. and Lee Street where they found the man's vehicle beneath a large tree Wednesday evening.
Luckily for the man, power lines that came down with branch did not cause injury, despite being live. The man, who was not identified, was successfully rescued from the vehicle with non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was treated.
