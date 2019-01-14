Norcross, GA (CBS46) A murder investigation is underway after a man returned to his apartment and found his roommate fatally shot.
The incident happened Sunday afternoon around 3:45 p.m. at the Ashford Jackson Creek apartments in Norcross.
Police say there was no forced entry and no weapons were found on the scene.
So far, police have not identified the victim but they do say he is a man in his 40's.
Residents tell CBS46 News that they have concerns for their safety.
"I don't think it's a safe place. If it keeps going on and we supposedly have security here and they should be going around every night," said one resident who didn't want to be identified.
There was another incident in the same complex where a gun was fired and a person was pistol-whipped.
Police do not believe the incidents are related.
