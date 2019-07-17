ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man riding a scooter in Midtown was struck and killed by a Cobb Linc bus Wednesday night.
The accident happened at about 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of W. Peachtree and 15th streets. Witnesses said when officers arrived on the scene, the victim was trapped under the bus. He did not survive.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim as 37 year-old William Alexander.
Capt. William Ricker of the Atlanta Police Department told CBS46 passengers were on the bus at the time of the accident, but none saw what led up to the collision.
“We’re hoping that the actual footage from the bus itself, which has cameras, will paint the real story of how it took place,” Ricker said.
As officers investigated at the scene, Michael Glover stopped to watch. He said the accident highlights the dangers of riding electric scooters.
“It’s horrifying because that could be anybody,” he said. “It can be me. It can be anyone. And this is like a wake-up call.”
Meanwhile, Ross Cavit, communications director for Cobb County, released this statement regarding the incident:
"We are deeply saddened about the incident involving one of our buses last night, and our thoughts go out to the family of the victim. We are also very concerned about the welfare of our CobbLinc driver, the two passengers on the bus and anyone who may have witnessed this incident. We are being fully cooperative and have provided any video or statements necessary as part of Atlanta Police Department’s investigation."
The accident marks the second time someone has been killed while riding a scooter in Atlanta. In May, Eric Amis, Jr., 20, was killed when he was struck by a Cadillac on West Lake Avenue in southwest Atlanta.
I've just learned William Alexander, 37, is the scooter rider killed last night when he was hit by a bus in Midtown. His sister told me off camera he's from Tucker where he lived with his wife and two young children. I'll have more at noon on @cbs46 https://t.co/zY8U6VsieP— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) July 18, 2019
