ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A 20-year-old man was killed late Thursday night after the Lime scooter he was riding collided with a red Cadillac.
The accident happened on West Lake Avenue near Browning Street in Southwest Atlanta.
Police say the man was leaving the West Lake MARTA station when the accident occurred. The driver of the Cadillac remained on the scene.
The driver told police she was not able to avoid the man on the scooter.
An Atlanta Police Department spokesperson says scooter riders must follow the same laws as bicyclist.
At this time no charges have been filed, however, police say the Accident Reconstruction Team is still investigating.
