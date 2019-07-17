ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Late Wednesday night a man riding a scooter in Midtown was struck by a Cobb Linc bus.
The accident occurred just before 11 p.m. in the area of W. Peachtree Street and 15th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, the victim was entrapped under the bus.
Atlanta Fire was able to extricated the man from under the bus, however, he succumbed to his injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
