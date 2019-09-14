DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was found shot after walking on a roadway early Saturday morning.
The man told officials he was walking on Gresham Road when the driver of an unknown vehicle pulled up and started to demand the victim’s items. Seconds later, the driver shot the victim and drove off.
The man suffered from a gunshot wound to his leg and he was immediately transported to a local hospital once official arrived at the scene.
According to police, the man could not provide a description of the vehicle.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.