DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was found shot after walking on a roadway early Saturday morning.

The man told officials he was walking on Gresham Road when the driver of an unknown vehicle pulled up and started to demand the victim’s items. Seconds later, the driver shot the victim and drove off.

The man suffered from a gunshot wound to his leg and he was immediately transported to a local hospital once official arrived at the scene.

According to police, the man could not provide a description of the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

