CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two men robbed a victim at an ATM machine in Conyers on May 8.
The incident happened at a Bank of America.
According to the police report, the two men demanded money from the victim and then told him to drive them around to additional banks to obtain more money.
The suspects were last seen wearing dark clothing and they drove in a dark colored vehicle.
Any information leading to the arrest of the suspects may result in a cash reward of up to $2,000.
