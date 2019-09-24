ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in the Hartsfield Jackson airport parking deck on September 13.
The victim told police he picked up his luggage from a carousel and headed towards the south parking deck where his vehicle was parked. When he placed his luggage in the truck of his car, he noticed a shadow, and when the victim turned around that’s when the suspect pointed a firearm against his chest.
The suspect then demanded the victim’s I-phone and wallet; once he received the belongings, the suspect then fled the scene. He was last seen traveling back to the terminal. Police say the man was not injured during the incident.
The victim was able to give police a description due to the suspect being in close proximity.
Police were seen canvasing the area, but the suspect is still at large.
The incident remains under investigation.
Video of suspect:
