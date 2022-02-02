ATLANTA (CBS46) — Another violent crime has happened near one of Atlanta's most prestigious parks.
Police say a man was walking near Piedmont Park when he was ambushed by three suspects armed with a gun.
Joseph Razavian says he has doorbell video that shows three men moments after they robbed a man at gunpoint Tuesday night at the border of Piedmont Park on 10th Street.
"The victim was actually still there with police and the police asked me if I had any video," said Razavian. "When I found it, I showed it to them and he confirmed that it was the perpetrators."
The Atlanta Police Department has not yet confirmed the men in the video are being investigated in this case.
Police say suspects approached the victim armed with a gun around 11:30 p.m. and stole his phone, wallet and his car. It's another incident in a growing trend of crime at Piedmont Park.
"It is certainly nerve wracking to think that this could be me or my neighbors," Razavian said.
Tensions are high since last summer when Katie Janess was murdered alongside her dog just inside the parks borders. Since then, the city has promised more security in the area. But CBS46 Investigates recently found no new cameras have been added five months later.
"They said it would take a period of months but in January, we would be good to go. And I learned to my chagrin, that literally nothing has been done."
Once APD confirms the validity of the video, CBS46 will provide an update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.