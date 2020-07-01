CONYERS (CBS46)—Conyers police are asking for public’s help in locating two suspects who reportedly robbed a man while he was changing his flat tire.
According to a press release from Conyers police, a driver pulled over to the side of road to change his tire on June 1, around 3 p.m., on Hunting Creek Drive.
While changing his tire, the man was approached by two individuals in a white of silver color passenger car.
Both suspects were armed with guns and took the victim’s cell phone and shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404 577-TIPS
