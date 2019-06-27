DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a man accused of robbing another man during a transaction that was advertised on Facebook Marketplace.
Eddie Jackson, 21, is accused of robbing the victim on June 25 when they were to meet near Montgomery Elementary School on Ashford Dunwoody Road.
Dunwoody Police say Jackson was armed with a handgun at the time of the robbery.
Jackson stands about 5'8" tall and weighs around 145 pounds. He was driving a white Nissan Altima.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Dunwoody Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.