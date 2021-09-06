DEKALB COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Police are investigating a person fatally struck by a vehicle on I-85 early Monday morning.
The incident happened on I-85 northbound near the Chamblee-Tucker Road exit around 12:50 a.m.
When officers arrived they found the victim deceased along the interstate wall. After further investigation, police believe the unknown man ran across the interstate in the westbound direction before he was struck by a car.
The driver of the car remained on the scene and was unharmed, police told CBS46.
The investigation continues as detectives work to identify the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.